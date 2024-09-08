Michael Mcdonald Sells 1,944 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $164,799.80.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.12.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 44.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 33.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 363,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

