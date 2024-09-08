Michael Stock Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32.

LBRT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 404,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 642,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 280,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

