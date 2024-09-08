Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

In related news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

