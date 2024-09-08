Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.10.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%.
Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
