Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.