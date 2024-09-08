Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

