Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 226,406,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 22,169,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Mobile Streams Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.
About Mobile Streams
Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
