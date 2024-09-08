Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $94,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Moderna by 13.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,753.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,168 shares of company stock valued at $44,094,621. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.