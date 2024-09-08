Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Decreased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $806.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $854.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.72.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

