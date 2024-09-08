Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $29,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $475.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.65. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

