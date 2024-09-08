Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 721 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $225,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,532,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,963,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $304.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.14 and a 200-day moving average of $301.76. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.45 and a 52 week high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

