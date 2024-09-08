National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 20,101 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,898. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IT opened at $483.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

