National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

