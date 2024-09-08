National Bank of Canada FI Has $18.11 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 24.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 149,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

