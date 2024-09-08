National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

