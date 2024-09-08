National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 37,952 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 153,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $37.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

