National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 8,353 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $139.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.