National Bank of Canada FI Sells 201,461 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,461 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

