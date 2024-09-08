National Bank of Canada FI Sells 39,719 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after buying an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

