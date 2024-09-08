National Bank of Canada FI Sells 73,303 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.24% of Pan American Silver worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

