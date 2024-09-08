National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.42.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.47 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$127.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.4784081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

