National Bankshares Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$68.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.16. The firm has a market cap of C$73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

