National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) SVP Sells $260,020.00 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
National HealthCare Trading Down 2.0 %
National HealthCare stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.41.
National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4,448.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 123.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.
