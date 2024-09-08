National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) SVP Sells $260,020.00 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National HealthCare Trading Down 2.0 %

National HealthCare stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.41.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4,448.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 123.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

