Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

