Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $542.00 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $552.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.18.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.74.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

