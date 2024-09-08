Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 61,016 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,454,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,016 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.