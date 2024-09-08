Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Evergy by 781.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $112,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.76 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.