Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,195 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,000.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,798 shares of company stock worth $4,454,640. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

