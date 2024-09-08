Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $665.70 and last traded at $666.47. Approximately 673,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,782,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $683.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

