New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,119.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,091.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,068.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

