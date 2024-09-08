New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8,300.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of APD opened at $268.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.