New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,199,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

