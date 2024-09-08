New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,502 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

CTLT stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

