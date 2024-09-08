New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 205,705 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,956.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,705 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,703.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10,455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 404,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 396,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

