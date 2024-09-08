New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.