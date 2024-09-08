New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $566.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $524.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

