New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 668.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.70 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

