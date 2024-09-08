New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 361.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.