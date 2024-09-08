New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $189.23 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $174.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

