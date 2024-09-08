New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $202.55 and a 1-year high of $293.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.76.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

