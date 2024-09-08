New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

