New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

MMC opened at $227.85 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

