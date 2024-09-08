New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $571.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $601.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.08.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

