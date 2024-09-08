New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

