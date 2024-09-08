New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

