New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $8.80 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $356.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

