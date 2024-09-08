New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $186.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.34. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

