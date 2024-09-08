New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

