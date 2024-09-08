New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.