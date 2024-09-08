New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 25,635 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

