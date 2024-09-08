New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $227.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.