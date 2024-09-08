New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 338,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,421,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,421,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,466.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,660. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HashiCorp Price Performance
HCP opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.05.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
